50% cut in CLU, licence fee on the cards in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, January 4

To make the affordable housing policy more attractive, the government is all set to offer major incentives to promoters in the coming days.

Barring the area under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and with its focus on urban estates in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala, the Department of Housing and Urban Development will reduce by 50 per cent licence fee, change of land use (CLU) and external development charges (EDC).

“Since reducing the fee is a financial matter, the issue will be taken up in the coming Cabinet meeting. The waiver will not apply to Mohali,” said a senior government functionary.

In the new policy, the saleable area had been increased to 65 per cent as compared to 55 pc in normal colonies to provide plots at affordable rates to people.

Against the previous rule, the saleable area has been given on the total plot area of the project irrespective of any master plan and road passing through it.

The total land chunk with promoters for affordable housing across the state was around 350 acres.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said the affordable housing policy had been made attractive. “This will encourage people to go for affordable housing instead of running for properties in illegal colonies. Adequate road width will be there. We will soon announce the policy”.

The minimum area for a plotted colony had been fixed at 7.5 acres instead of five acres. The area required for a new colony in Mohali was 25 acres. The department has received suggestion from the public and are incorporating the same in the policy.

The maximum plot size had been fixed at 150 sq yd and the maximum flat size 90 sqm. A density of 400 persons per acre has been envisaged.

#Mohali