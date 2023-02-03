50% fail to pay sewerage, water charges in Muktsar

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, February 2

After the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government waived the pending water supply and sewerage charges for domestic connections in October 2021, a majority of consumers have stopped paying water and sewerage bills to the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

In the past one year, the amount of unpaid bills has touched nearly Rs 1.5 crore in Malout, Rs 70 lakh in Gidderbaha and Rs 11 lakh in Mandi Bariwala.

The state government has exempted the water supply and sewerage bills to the houses up to 1,125 sq ft.

While Malout and Gidderbaha have nearly 11,000 and 6,500 water supply and sewerage connections, Mandi Bariwala has 1,150 water supply connections and sewerage system has not been laid here so far.

Rakesh Mohan Makkar, engineer, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Muktsar, said, “Nearly 50 per cent consumers are defaulters as they are not paying the water supply and sewerage bills. We charge Rs 50 per month per household for water supply and Rs 105 per month for sewerage connection. Though we are trying our best to recover the unpaid amount, yet people show their reluctance. Now, we have issued notices to defaulters.”

Sources said illegal water supply and sewerage connections had become a major issue. “Around 20 per cent connections are illegal in every town. It’s not an easy task for the authorities concerned to act against the illegal connection holders. Sometimes there is strong objection from the residents or political pressure,” said sources.

The previous government had reportedly waived Rs 7 crore in Malout, Rs 4 crore in Gidderbaha and Rs 50 lakh in Mandi Bariwala. “A majority of the consumers are still hoping that the government will waive their pending water and sewerage bills, thus they are reluctant to pay the bills,” added sources.