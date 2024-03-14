50% head of cattle vaccinated against skin disease: Gurmeet Singh Khudian

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

The state Animal Husbandry Department has covered around 50 per cent head of cattle under the ongoing mass immunisation drive against lumpy skin disease (LSD) in just 17 days. LSD is a viral and contagious disease, which causes fever and nodules on the skin and can be fatal.

Notably, this drive was initiated on February 25, under which the goat pox vaccine is being given for the third time as a booster dose to save the cattle from this fatal disease.

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian said under this campaign, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led government had set a target to vaccinate all 25 lakh head of cattle in the state.

He said the department had already vaccinated 12,49,779.

The Cabinet Minister directed department officials to further intensify the drive to achieve 100 per cent vaccination against the disease by April 16.

He said as many as 837 veterinary teams of the department had been deputed on the field with a target to administer 60,000 vaccine doses daily.

Khudian said the state had procured 25 lakh doses of the vaccine at a cost of Rs 78.75 lakh from Telangana State Veterinary Biological and Research Institution, Hyderabad, to inoculate cattle against LSD.

#Lumpy Skin Disease