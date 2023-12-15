500 rural health centres to be made Aam Aadmi Clinics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 14

In a major boost to rural healthcare services, the state government is planning to convert a large number of subsidiary health centres into Aam Aadmi Clinics. These centres, under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, are often found struggling with shortage of medicines and poor infrastructure.

The conversion of rural dispensaries into the Aam Aadmi Clinics would not only strengthen supply of medicines and diagnostic services in rural areas but would also ensure renovation of the buildings. The Aam Aadmi Clinics offer 84 essential drugs and 40 plus diagnostics to people free of cost.

Neglected for years We welcome the state government’s move. The rural dispensaries under the panchayats have remained neglected since 2006. —Dr Deepinder Bhasin, President, Rural Medical Officers’ Association

A total of 664 Aam Aadmi Clinics—236 in urban and 428 in rural areas—are operational in the state and all of them are IT-enabled with end-to-end digitisation of registration, doctor consultation, investigations and prescriptions. Over 80 lakh patients have availed free treatment at these clinics so far.

Around 550 subsidiary health centres operate under the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats. Out of these, 50 have already been converted into the Aam Aadmi Clinics.

A senior functionary said remaining 500 centres would also be converted into the Aam Aadmi Clinics in a phased manner. As lists are being finalised to launch phase-V of the Aam Aadmi Clinics next month, many rural dispensaries are likely to make into the list.

While the government has stated that 100 more Aam Aadmi Clinics were ready, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has also given a go-ahead to set up 70 additional clinics in Kandi areas, including Hoshiarpur, Pathankot and Gurdaspur.

Dr Deepinder Bhasin, president, Rural Medical Officers’ Association, said, “We welcome the government’s move. The rural dispensaries under the panchayats are in a neglect since 2006. Hopefully, we will get better supply of medicines and the buildings will be safe for doctors and patients. Diagnostic services will increase footfall in the the rural dispensaries.”

#Aam Aadmi Clinics