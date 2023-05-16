507 farm fire incidents in a day in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

With 507 farm fires reported on Monday, the state has witnessed 9,247 stubble-burning cases this season. Gurdaspur witnessed maximum cases (74) today.

In April, only 654 cases were reported due to rain spells. Agriculture experts said the farm fires would likely go up due to a short window of the paddy sowing season.

According to data available on the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) portal, the state recorded 13,420 cases in 2020, 10,100 in 2021 and 14,511 in 2022. Agriculture officials said most farmers were making dry fodder from the wheat straw and were just setting the roots on fire.

Meanwhile, air quality index (AQI) remained moderate in most parts of the state. Bathinda had an AQI of 129, Ludhiana 125 and Patiala 118, while Khanna and Jalandhar had an AQI of 98, 93, respectively.

The AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor and 401 and 500 severe.