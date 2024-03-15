51 students from Jharkhand meet Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh, March 14
As part of the Yuva Sangam programme, a group of 51 enthusiastic students from Jharkhand had the privilege of interacting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit at Punjab Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.
Viksit Bharat@2047
The Governor also exhorted the students to adopt the principle of ‘Simple living, high thinking’ in their lives and urged them to lead a life of honesty and integrity. Simultaneously, he emphasised the need to put greater good before self and put in efforts to make Viksit Bharat@2047 a reality. Under this initiative, 22 higher educational institutions from across India have been paired, with Punjab and Jharkhand being one such pair..
Highlighting the significance of the programme, Purohit said it fell under the umbrella of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship initiative ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshta Bharat’.
It sought to deepen the cultural connections and foster mutual understanding among youth of different states of the country,
Through exposure tours, participants gain insights into various aspects of life, including natural landscapes, developmental achievements and the vibrant culture of the host state. The programme, structured around the 5 Ps — ‘Paryatan’ (tourism), ‘Parampara’ (traditions), ‘Pragati’ (development), ‘Prodyogiki’ (technology) and ‘Paraspar Sampark’ (people-to-people connect) — aligns seamlessly with the vision outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
