 52 kids rescued from Kapurthala farms in 3 years : The Tribune India

52 kids rescued from Kapurthala farms in 3 years

Owners booked in just one case

52 kids rescued from Kapurthala farms in 3 years

Kapurthala & Bihar cops carry out a raid at Sial village. Tribune file photo

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, October 6

With the rescue of yet another kid in Sial village on Monday night, the potato farms of Kapurthala have now been flagged as a hotbed of the interstate child trafficking nexus. The kid was the 14th child labourer rescued from the notorious potato farm belt of Kapurthala in six months.

Before this, 38 children had been rescued from potato fields in Jalandhar’s Pholriwal village in December 2020. So far, 52 cases of rescue of child labourers (including from other states) employed in potato farms in the region have been reported.

FIR IN SIAL VILLAGE incident BY TODAY

Owners of the farm at Sial village will be booked by Friday. We’re looking into the reports of other kids’ presence at the farm. —Lal Vishwas Bains, Kapurthala SDM

While all these cases came to the fore with the intervention of NGO Bachpan Bachao Andolan, one of the key complaints of the activists has been the reluctance of the administration to file an FIR against the farm owners. So far, only one farm owner has been booked or arrested despite repeated complaints to the police by the NGO.

In the Sidhwa Dona case, wherein 13 child labourers were rescued on April 6, an FIR was lodged against owners Major Singh and Resham Singh on April 30, 25 days after the incident. The owners were subsequently arrested and are currently out on bail.

Meanwhile, an FIR is yet to be lodged against the owner (or agents) of the Sial village farm from where a 12-year-old Sitamarhi-based boy was rescued. The NGO is also demanding raids to ensure the rescue of 15 more child labourers.

The declarations of these children as bonded labour (which makes them eligible for Rs 30,000 compensation upon being released and up to Rs 3 lakh on the conviction of their employers) is another key demand of the activists.

SSP Navneet Singh Bains said, “Child labour is certainly a major concern for us and we are looking into the case. Proceedings will also be initiated to find the other 15 children as flagged by the rescued kid.”

#Kapurthala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor arrested in 2016 corruption case

2
Diaspora

Watch: Chilling video released by police showing the moment Sikh family was kidnapped in US

3
Delhi

Rs 27-crore wrist watch seized at Delhi airport, passenger arrested

4
Punjab

California Sikh family's murder: Sherrif says 'special place in hell' for suspect; believes at least one more person involved in killings

5
Punjab

Killing of Sikh family in US sends shock waves in their native village in Punjab

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh urges people to refrain from leaking singer's unreleased songs, says 'don't put us through uncalled troubles'

7
World

Former cop kills 38, including 22 children, at daycare centre in Thailand

8
Delhi

Girl allegedly gang-raped by seniors in Delhi school washroom; women panel issues notice to school and police, KVS orders inquiry

9
Business

51 per cent of daily Bitcoin volume on crypto exchanges fake: Report

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann announces recruitment of 4,374 constables in Punjab Police

Don't Miss

View All
Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

No injury, yet police lift blood stains from ‘place of occurrence’: HC finds it shocking
Punjab

No injury, yet Punjab Police lift blood stains from 'place of occurrence': HC finds it shocking

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw
Jalandhar

Ravana effigies on car, dragon a major draw

Old friends Bedi and Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories
Punjab

Old friends Bishan Singh Bedi and Intikhab Alam meet at Kartarpur, relive 1971 tour memories

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies
Haryana

Beyond religious barriers, Muslim artisans make Ravana effigies in Karnal

50 yrs on, martyr’s family still waiting to get plot ownership
Punjab

50 yrs on, martyr's family still waiting to get plot ownership

Six-year-old math wizard can compute in the blink of an eye
Schools

Six-year-old math wizard from Amritsar can compute in the blink of an eye

Top News

Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33

Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 yrs ago

Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago

Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victim’s trucking business and had feud with them

Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them

The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden

Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...

ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy

ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy

Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...


Cities

View All

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

AAP Majitha in-charge among 3 held for minor’s molestation

Amritsar: Admit drug addicts brought by police immediately, de-addiction centre told

Amritsar Health Department issues warning against adulterated food items

Fogging done in 12 wards of Amritsar daily: MC wing

Drone spotted at IB

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show: Most buses in Chandigarh on shuttle duty, autos have free run

Air show in Chandigarh: Spectators rue lack of management, amenities

Air Force Day: Full dress rehearsal held ahead of big day

Can waive 6-month period for 'fresh rehabilitation', rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Now, get permission to set up stalls in Chandigarh via app this festive season

Hyperlocal emissions behind spike in pollution in Delhi on Dussehra

Hyperlocal emissions behind spike in pollution in Delhi on Dussehra

DCW seeks action-taken report from police, KV in minor’s gangrape case

Kejriwal takes ‘love letter’ jibe at L-G

Pay Rs 10L to kin of two men who died cleaning sewer, DDA told

Anti-dust drive launched in Delhi, violations to invite fine up to Rs 5L

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

AAP leader gets 3 party men booked over obscene remarks

Mittal appointed Parl committee member

PUDA releases Rs 5.5 cr for treatment plant

Freed from Kapurthala potato farm, child worker wants to be a doctor

Now, progressive farmers' videos to help tackle stubble-burning

Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

Sherpur Chowk slip road in shambles

PMIDC floats tenders for WB-funded 24x7 canal water supply project in city

De-addiction centre staff nabbed with 27,000 intoxicating tablets

25 villages lead by example, pledge not to burn crop residue in district

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

BEd intake drops 68% as Punjabi University acts tough on dummy admissions

Rajpura gets Rs 40 crore for water, sewerage projects

10 fresh dengue cases in Patiala; health officials stress fogging

Sikh bodies protest in Patiala seeking release of political prisoners

Patiala: Model UN meet begins at YPS