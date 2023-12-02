Dera Bassi: 53-acre panchayat land freed of encroachment

Chandigarh, December 1
Rural Development and Panchayat Minister S Laljit Singh Bhullar said here today that the Rural Department had so far vacated 12,000 acres of panchayat land from illegal possession.
A total of 53 acres of panchayat land were freed of illegal possession at Bhagwasi village in the Dera Bassi block on Friday. Bhullar said the drive against encroachments would continue in coming days.
He added that a total of 64 acres of panchayat land were under encroachment in this village. As the Punjab and Haryana High Court had stayed action in 11 of 64 acres, the remaining 53 acres were taken in possession today.
The minister said the vacation of encroached land has generated revenue to the tune of Rs 50 crore as it has been given to residents oease for cultivation.
