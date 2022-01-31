53% Covid victims in Ludhiana this month were unvaccinated

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, January 30

According to the data with the Health Department, of the total Covid victims in Ludhiana till January 28 this year, only 23.59 per cent were fully vaccinated, while those who were unvaccinated comprise of 53.93 per cent.

A total of 89 persons have succumbed to Covid till January 28 in the district, of which only 21 were fully vaccinated, 10 were partially vaccinated, 48 were unvaccinated while the status of 10 was yet not known.

Amid vaccine hesitancy, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Sunday said strict action would be initiated against those who had wilfully not got the second jab. As per rules, only fully vaccinated people can go out of their homes, he said.

Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh said though vaccine coverage of the first dose was 102 per cent among the eligible beneficiaries, only 64 per cent of them had received the second dose. “Around 36 per cent (around 10 lakh persons) of the beneficiaries are yet to be fully vaccinated in Ludhiana,” said the DC.

“The police will keep a check on unvaccinated persons roaming at markets, marriage palaces, malls, hotels, gyms, restaurants or other public places. Strict action will be initiated against all those persons who are found to have missed their second jab wilfully,” he said.

DC Sharma said like in government offices, he would ask industrialists to not give salary to unvaccinated staff.