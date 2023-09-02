53 of 83 govt schools without principals in Moga district

Tribune News Service

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Moga, September 1

On the one hand, the state government boasts of establishing Schools of Eminence and Smart Schools, while on the other hand, over half of the higher secondary schools in Moga don’t have regular principals.

Of the 83 senior secondary schools in the district, 53 do not have regular principals. A government teacher said no direct recruitment to fill vacant posts since 2018 was the reason for the shortage of principals. In 2020, some eligible lecturers were promoted, but the backlog remained.

Of the 15 government senior secondary schools in Baghapurana block, only one school (Baghapurana Boys), which is School of Eminence has principal. In the remaining 14 schools, the posts of principal are vacant. Similarly, out of 19 government senior secondary schools in Nihal Singhwala block, only three have principals.

Of the 25 government senior secondary schools in Moga block, only 17 posts of principals are filled. Similarly, in Moga 2 block, of the 13 government senior secondary schools, only five vacancies are filled. The posts of principals are vacant in the remaining eight schools. Dharamkot 1 block has principal in only three schools out of six government senior secondary schools.

Deputy DEO Moga Gurdayal Singh said: “Of the 83 senior secondary schools in the district, 53 don’t have principals. The matter is in the notice of the department and very soon these posts will be filled.”

