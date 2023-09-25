535 sewa kendras get new service operator in Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 24

In a bid to ensure seamless services to residents in a transparent manner, the Punjab Government on Friday approved the award of contract to a new service operator to run 535 sewa kendras in the state.

Doing away with the earlier revenue-sharing model, this time the contract has been shifted to transaction-based model. This will result in saving of around Rs 200 crore in next five years.

While handing over the award letter to representatives of TerraCIS Technologies Ltd after the meeting of board of governors of Punjab State e-Governance Society here, Governance Reforms and Public Grievances Minister Aman Arora said the new service operator had been selected in a transparent and time-bound manner to operate, maintain and manage sewa kendras for next five years.

According to the new contract, the operator would provide the IT (desktop, computers, scanners etc.) and non-IT infrastructure (ACs and water-coolers), which was, earlier, being provided by the government at each sewa kendra.

“This new contract has also paved a way for doorstep delivery services to residents as promised by CM Bhagwant Mann,” said Arora. Currently, over 430 services are being provided to the citizens via sewa kendras and the doorstep delivery of all pivotal services, including marriage certificates, birth & death certificates, caste, income and area certificates would be started soon.