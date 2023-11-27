554th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev: Day-long kirtan on Gurpurb

Amritsar, November 26
A day ahead of the 554th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev, the Golden Temple has been decorated with lights and flowers.
The SGPC has chalked out a day-long gurmat programmes and kirtan to mark the occasion at Gurdwara Manji Sahib Diwan Hall at 9:30 am. The jalau (grandeurs) would be displayed at the Golden Temple, Akal Takht and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib, in addition to the fireworks in the evening.
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami performed ardas for ‘Sarbat Da Bhalla’ here today.
