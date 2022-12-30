56 schools renamed, caste references removed

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, December 29

The School Education Department has changed the names of 56 government primary, elementary and high schools in the state as these had references to castes.

“Other than promoting caste segregation, these schools’ caste associated names looked uncivilised and gave an objectionable impression,” said the department order which ordered changing of the names.

Among the 56 schools, six are in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar; one each in Mohali, Pathankot, Moga, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur; four each in Sangrur and Gurdaspur; 12 in Patiala; three each in Muktsar, Barnala, Bathinda and Fatehgarh Sahib; seven in Mansa; and two each in Malerkotla, Ludhiana and Faridkot.

In the changed name of these schools, the caste references have been removed.

The school management committee and the panchayat of Doda village in Muktsar and Bhadla village in Khanna had objected to changing the name of schools at Bazigar Basti (Doda) and Bhadla.