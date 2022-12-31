564 awarded degrees at IIT-Ropar

Tribune News Service

Ropar, December 30

A total of 564 students, who graduated from various academic programmes, were awarded degrees at the 11th convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, here today.

Founder and chairman of Trident Group Rajinder Gupta was the chief guest on the occasion while the chairman of the IIT-Ropar Board of Governors, Dr K Radhakrishnan, presided over the function. The IIT Director, Prof Rajeev Ahuja, presented the annual report.

The “President Gold Medal” and the “Director Gold Medal” were awarded to Hansin Kishore Ahuja of the computer science and engineering department. The degrees awareded included PhD (64), MS Research (two), MTech (138), MSc (67), BTech (281) and the BTech-M. Tech dual degree (11).

Presenting the annual report, Professor Ahuja said the IIT-Ropar student strength had risen to 2,620. During the past seven years, from 2015-16 to 2022-23, the student intake had increased by over five times.

The IIT-Ropar was ranked two in India by The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings-2022. The institute had secured the global rank of 81 with an overall score of 48.8.