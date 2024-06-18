569 cops shifted in Ferozepur district

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, June 17

In a major reshuffle in this border district, a whopping 569 police officials, including three inspectors, seven sub-inspectors, eleven ASIs, 59 head constables, besides 489 constables, have been transferred from their present place of posting in this district.

Saumya Mishra, SSP, while divulging details, said the transfers had been made following the instructions of DGP Gaurav Yadav. “Besides this, the transfer of 375 more police officials was also under process “, said SSP Mishra. The SSP said the inspector and sub-inspectors who have been serving in the district for the last three years had also been transferred.

