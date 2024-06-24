58L animals vaccinated across Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 23

Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian said more than 58 lakh animals had been vaccinated against foot and mouth disease (FMD) and haemorrhagic septicaemia (HS) in the state, while directing the department officials to inoculate total livestock population of 65,47,407 (comprising 25,31,460 cows and 40,15,947 buffaloes) against the contagious diseases before June 30.

Urging the livestock farmers to take the maximum benefit of this drive to keep the animals safe from fatal and life threatening diseases, Khuddian said the Punjab Government was committed for the welfare of livestock farmers and directions have been issued to all field staff that not even a single animal should be left without vaccination as these diseases decrease milk yield along with the working capacity of animals.

The minister said over 90 per cent livestock has been covered against FMD, while 85.3 per cent animals have been vaccinated against the HS so far.

