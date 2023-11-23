6.3 kg drugs, 2 drones recovered near border

Chandigarh, November 22
In three separate incidents, two China-made drones and over 6 kg narcotics were recovered by the security agencies near the International Border in Punjab on Wednesday.
Today evening, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops intercepted a drone near Mianwala village in the Tarn Taran Sector. During search of the area, troops recovered a drone along with 534 gm heroin from the nearby fields.
In another incident, a black coloured bag containing five smaller packets of heroin, weighing 5.290 kg, was recovered from the fields near Attari village, a BSF officer said.
A joint search operation was carried out near Rajoke village in the Tarn Taran Sector. During the search, a DJI Mavic-3 Classic quadcopter along with 524 gm heroin was found in the adjoining fields.
