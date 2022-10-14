6 accomplices of gangster Manna nailed

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 13

The police have arrested six accomplices of Manpreet Singh Manna, an aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, in a case of demanding ransom by threatening traders of the Talwandi Sabo and Rama Mandi areas in the district. The police have seized Rs 20.15 lakh, three pistols and a gun from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Jashandeep Singh, alias Baba, Kala Singh, Tajveer Singh, Paramveer Singh and Karandeep Singh, all from Talwandi Sabo.

Bathinda Range IG MS Chinna and SSP J Elanchezhian said they used to collect the ransom money at Manna’s behest and forward it. If a trader refused to pay the ransom, they used to fire in front of the trader’s house to frighten him. They said gang members used to make traders talk to jailed Manna on the phone.

Chinna said on a complaint of Vijay Kumar of Talwandi Sabo, a case of extortion of Rs 20 lakh was registered at the Talwandi Sabo police station on October 9. On October 12, six persons were arrested and they admitted that they were in contact with Manna and his aide, who were lodged in the Ferozepur jail, and were collecting ransom on Manna’s behalf, Chhina added. The IG said Manna was related to Goldy Brar and Bishnoi and had also provided a vehicle to the gangsters during the murder of Sidhu Moosewala.

