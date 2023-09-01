 6 accomplices of Pak-based terrorist Rinda arrested : The Tribune India

  • 6 accomplices of Pak-based terrorist Rinda arrested

6 accomplices of Pak-based terrorist Rinda arrested

5 pistols, 20 cartridges seized | One of them involved in Patiala double-murder case

6 accomplices of Pak-based terrorist Rinda arrested

Accused in custody of Anti-Gangster Task Force. Courtesy: Police



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 31

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with the Mohali police have arrested six associates of ISI-backed terrorist Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, who is based in Pakistan, and seized five pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said those arrested had been identified as Roshan Kumar, Saurab Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Amrinder Singh, alias Billi, Arshveer Singh and Sunny, all residents of Patiala.

The accused were involved in criminal activities, including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, dacoity and inter-state weapons network.

The DGP said the operation was launched under the supervision of ADGP Promod Ban and the accused were arrested from Zirakpur. He said the accused were travelling in a car and the raiding teams seized five pistols along with 20 cartridges from their possession.

He said Arshveer was wanted by the police for his involvement in a Patiala double- murder case, wherein, two youths were stabbed to death in April.

Sandeep Goel, AIG, AGTF, said during preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that they were planning to commit sensational crimes. Earlier, Arshveer and Sunny were caught by the Delhi Special Cell and 18 pistols were seized from them in January, said Goel, adding that the duo after coming out on bail resorted to illegal activities.

A has been registered under Sections 382, 384, 473, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25 (6) and 25 (7) of the Arms Act against the accused at the Zirakpur police station.

#Mohali #Pakistan

