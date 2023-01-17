6 arrested for selling Chinese string in 3 days

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 16

After reports of mishaps due to Chinese kite strings from across the state, the Muktsar police have cracked the whip on those selling the dangerous string.

In the past three days, six people have been arrested for allegedly selling the banned kite string in five cases registered at various police stations. The Gidderbaha police on Friday arrested a father-son duo — Rakesh Monga and Abhishek Monga — for allegedly selling the glass-coated string.

The Kabarwala police arrested Kulwinder Singh of Shamkhera village for allegedly selling the banned kite string. The Lambi police arrested Kuki Singla and Manish Kumar, both of Killianwali.

On Sunday, the Malout City police arrested Sandeep Kumar.

An SP-rank officer said, “We have seized Chinese kite string. This string is banned by the District Magistrate. Anyone found selling it will be booked under Section 188 of the IPC.”