6 ATM thieves held in Abohar

Abohar, December 10
Six members of a gang, including two women, hailing from Bathinda and Mansa districts were held in Gurusar Modia village on Friday.
Preliminary investigation revealed that they were targeting ATMs of different banks and about a dozen incidents came to light after their interrogation. The police have booked them under relevant sections of the IPC.
