6-day Hola Mohalla commences amid heavy police deployment

Tribune News Service

Kiratpur Sahib, March 3

The first phase of the six-day “Hola Mohalla” festival commenced here today. Beating of ‘nagaras’ at Kila Anandgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib, where the second phase will be held after three days, at midnight marks the beginning of the festival.

It will conclude with a mohalla (procession) by Nihang Sikhs on March 8 in Anandpur Sahib.

Today, an “akhand path” was held at Gurdwara Patalpuri Sahib. The bhog would be performed on March 6.

Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh while congratulated the masses on the occasion urged them to join in the festivities. Nearly thirty lakh devotees from all over India and abroad visit Kiratpur Sahib and Anandpur Sahib during the six-day festival.

A number of ‘langars’ (community kitchens) have been set up by locals as well as social and religious organisations all over the area and heavy police force has been deployed to keep a check on miscreants.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav inaugurated the boating service in the Sirhind canal from Dastan-e-Shahadat at Chamkaur Sahib.

Dr Yadav said that to promote water tourism, the district administration has commenced this adventurous boating especially for the pilgrims at Anandpur Sahib. This boating facility has been started for common people only for one week but soon it will be available permanently at Ropar, she said.