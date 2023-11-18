6 drug peddlers held

Tribune News Service

Abohar: The police have arrested four alleged drug peddlers near the Abohar-Hindumalkot road. On checking, 98 gm heroin was recovered from their possession. The accused have been identified as Manjit, Gurpreet, Sandeep and Amarjit Singh. In another incident, two persons were arrested with 7 gm heroin. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the six suspects. OC

Thieves target 9 shops

Muktsar: Thieves struck at nine shops in Malout and Gidderbaha towns on Thursday night. They decamped with cash and valuables after breaking open the shutters and locks of the shops. The police have started an investigation into the incidents. Sources said the thieves, who came in a Brezza car in Malout, took away digital video recorders from some shops in the area. TNS

Probe drug case: Romana

Chandigarh: SAD general secretary Parambans Singh Bunty Romana has demanded a high-level probe into a smuggling case registered by the Faridkot police in which the recovery of drugs was allegedly shown from a different place to “save a prominent businessman linked with AAP”. He said he would meet the DGP and apprise him of the case, besides bringing it to the notice of the High Court. TNS

‘Punjab Pavilion’ at trade fair

Chandigarh: Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Anmol Gagan Maan will inaugurate the ‘Punjab Pavilion’ on November 18 at the ongoing India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. The pavilion will display stalls of various state departments and institutes such as Markfed, Verka and Punjab Tourism, among others.

