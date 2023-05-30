6 employees found absent during check

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 29

Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Minister of Horticulture and Information and Public Relations, Punjab, found six officials absent during a surprise check at the Head Office of the Director of Horticulture at 7:30 am today.

He said the absence of the employees defeated the purpose of the government’s move to change office timings. After obtaining the desired services in the first half of the day, people could focus on other responsibilities, he said.