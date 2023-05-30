6 employees found absent during check

Chandigarh, May 29
Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Minister of Horticulture and Information and Public Relations, Punjab, found six officials absent during a surprise check at the Head Office of the Director of Horticulture at 7:30 am today.
He said the absence of the employees defeated the purpose of the government’s move to change office timings. After obtaining the desired services in the first half of the day, people could focus on other responsibilities, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shah in Manipur, bid to bring Meiteis, Kukis on talks table
22 detained ahead of minister’s first visit since clashes br...
Monsoon may be below normal
Forecast for rainfall, thunderstorm over next 3-4 days
Boyfriend stabs, bludgeons teen to death in public
Passersby mute spectators in delhi; suspect held
12 youths from Punjab, Haryana stuck in Libya
Duped after being promised jobs in Dubai