6 ex-PSIEC officials in soup for benefiting family, friends

Mohali, March 9

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) has registered a case against six retired officials of the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) for allegedly misusing their official positions and allotting industrial plots to their relatives and friends, thus causing a financial loss of Rs 8.72 crore to the state exchequer.

While Chief General Manager SP Singh and General Manager Jaswinder Singh Randhawa were produced before the court, which remanded them in four-day custody, the VB is searching for Estate Officer Amarjeet Singh Kahlon, Senior Assistant Vijay Gupta, consultant Darshan Garg and SDO Savtej Singh.

A VB spokesperson said a case had been registered against six officers of the PSIEC under Sections 409, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC and Sections 13(1) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The spokesperson said the PSIEC had not adhered to the instructions at the time of allotment of industrial plots.

The VB said there is no provision in the policy regarding providing zero per cent interest in the corporation. However, as per the noting on August 1, 2000 of the Managing Director and a resolution passed by the Board of Directors on February 8, 2005, a waiver was granted in this regard, but both these orders were not notified by the state government. While Randhawa allotted plots to his relatives and friends, SP changed the allotment and possession of industrial plots, said the spokesperson.

He added that the accused allegedly waived revenue of 14 plots located in Industrial Focal Point, SAS Nagar (Plot No. E-261, C-210, D-247, E-260, C-211, D-250, E-260A, C-209, E-330, C- 177, D-206, E-250, 234 and C-168) and reportedly caused a loss of Rs 8.72 crore to the government.

Later, the occupants reportedly earned huge profits by selling these plots on market rates.

