6 held with 40-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Bathinda: The police have arrested six persons and seized 40-gm heroin, cache of illicit liquor and intoxicants from their possession in Mansa. The police have registered six different cases against them under relevant sections of the IPC, the Excise Act and the NDPS Act. The accused will be produced before the court. TNS

10 agro-chemicals banned

Chandigarh: Citing the findings of the Punjab Rice Millers’ Association, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has banned sale, stocking and distribution of 10 agro-chemicals that were resulting in higher pesticide residue than the maximum residual level. TNS

Rs 25.75 cr for degree colleges

Chandigarh: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has approved the release of Rs 25.75 crore for 10 new degree colleges. The Finance Department has also released a total of Rs 30.23 crore to the Higher Education and Languages Department during the past four months, including Rs 22.5 crore to Punjabi University, Patiala, and Rs 7.1 crore for Panjab University, Chandigarh. TNS

‘Sikhiya-te-Sehat’ programme

Chandigarh: The state government’s flagship programme ‘Sikhiya-te-Sehat’ will begin from Anandpur Sahib in 25 villages that have been selected for a pilot project. Cabinet Minister Harjot Bains said ample funds would be provided to make stadia, synthetic tracks and other facilities to create sports infrastructure. TNS

Rs 2.86 cr for Malout college

Chandigarh: Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur has released Rs 2.86 crore as per the demand of Government College Danewala, Malout. The minister said, “The grant will enable the students to get better education facilities. The college library will also be expanded.”

