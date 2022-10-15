6 injured in head-on collision between cars in Punjab's Phagwara

Phagwara, October 15
Six people sustained injuries when their vehicles collided head-on at Santokhpura flyover on the national highway here, said police on Saturday.
The incident took place on Friday night, they said.
Gaurav Jain was returning from Ludhiana when he lost control over his vehicle and crashed into the other car that was coming from Jalandhar, said police.
Jain was critically injured and admitted to a hospital in Jalandhar, while the five occupants of the other car -- Nisha, Ranjana, Kanika and a child Bhupesh, all residents of Pathankot, and their driver Lakhvir Singh -- were taken to a local hospital, said police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Effort to taint India’s image’: Govt trashes Global Hunger Index report
Says ‘index is erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from ...
Gambian deaths: Data shared so far not enough to determine cause of disease, India tells WHO; more info sought
High level committee formed to analyse details of adverse ev...
Another targeted killing in Valley, Kashmiri Pandit shot dead by terrorists in Shopian
Kashmir Freedom Fighter group claims responsibility for atta...
India crush Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to clinch 7th Women's Asia Cup title
Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scores unbeaten 51