6 inspectors of co-op societies get notices

Ropar, January 27
Six inspectors of cooperative societies were issued show-cause notice after they failed to produce their daily diary report during a meeting convened by Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha here today.
Chadha, who is also a member of Vidhan Sabha Committee on Cooperative Societies’ Affairs, said several people had complained to him regarding negligence on the part of inspectors. The inspectors are supposed to start and monitor new works and guide the committees.
Today he convened a meeting of staff members of cooperative societies of Ropar and Anandpur Sahib subdivision.
When he asked the inspectors about the attendance register, they said due to the field work they could not mark their attendance regularly and were instead maintaining a daily diary. When they were asked to produce their daily diary, none of them could show it in the meeting, said the MLA. The matter was brought to the notice of assistant registrars of Ropar and Anandpur Sahib cooperative societies, who issued show-cause notices to all the six inspectors.
