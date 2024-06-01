 6 key contests to watch for : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • 6 key contests to watch for

6 key contests to watch for

6 key contests to watch for

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Sangrur The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is trying to reclaim its “political capital” from Simranjit Singh Mann of the SAD (Amritsar). Being the home district of CM Bhagwant Mann and four ministers, including party candidate and Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, AAP is employing all its might to win the seat, even as Congress candidate Sukhpal Singh Khaira poses a formidable challenge. BJP candidate Arvind Khanna has his pocket of influence amongst urban Hindu voters.

Bathinda The sitting three-time MP and Badal bahu Harsimrat Kaur Badal is locked in a tough fight with AAP candidate and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian. Also pitted against her are two other former Akalis—Congress’ Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu and former Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu, who is contesting on the BJP ticket.

Khadoor Sahib This constituency is being keenly watched not just in Punjab, but across the world, because of self-styled Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh throwing his hat in the electoral arena here. He faces SAD’s Virsa Singh Valtoha, who once declared in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that he had links with terrorists. AAP’s Laljit Singh Bhullar and Congress’ Kulbir Singh Zira also have their influence in this constituency, which spreads across Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions.

Jalandhar With Congress fielding former CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, the battle in the epicentre of Dalit politics has become all the more interesting. Two turncoats—outgoing Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku, a former Congressman-turned-AAP candidate and now the BJP candidate; and Pawan Kumar Tinu, who switched from the SAD to AAP—have made the political maze all the more inquisitive. Mohinder Kaypee, who switched from the Congress to SAD, is also in the fray.

Ludhiana “Traitor versus loyalist” narrative has made the contest for the Ludhaina seat the mother of all battles. After Ravneet Bittu switched from the Congress to the BJP, the Congress brought PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring to teach Bittu a lesson. Not to miss out is Ashok Prashar Pappi, AAP candidate, who could emerge as a dark horse in the battle between the two top leaders of the Congress and the BJP.

Faridkot CM Bhagwant Mann’s close friend Karamjit Singh Anmol of AAP is pitted against sitting BJP MP from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans, a renowned Sufi singer. Also in the fray are Amarjit Kaur Sahoke, Congress candidate; and Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, who is getting traction, especially in the sacrilege-affected belt of Bargari, Burj Jawaharsinghwala and Behbal Kalan.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Bhagwant Mann #Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer #Sangrur #Simranjit Singh Mann


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Modi's 33-year-old picture with Murli Manohar Joshi goes viral as PM begins his 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari

2
World

Meta reveals how China-based network targeted India, Punjab and global Sikh community on Facebook and Instagram

3
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

4
Punjab

Farmers again to head to Shambhu on Punjab-Haryana border on June 2

5
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays arrest of Barjinder Singh Hamdard

6
Delhi

Ex-soldier collapses on stage swaying to ‘Maa tujhe salaam’, audience continued clapping thinking fall was part of act

7
Punjab

Decisive moment: Amarinder exhorts people to vote for BJP

8
World

Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony

9
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

10
Business

RBI shifts 100 tonnes of gold from vaults in UK to India

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

PM Modi’s Varanasi among 57 seats to vote today as marathon poll ends

PM Modi’s Varanasi among 57 seats to vote today as marathon poll ends

Preneet Kaur, Harsimrat Badal, Kangana Ranaut, Manish Tewari...

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Lok Sabha election 2024 LIVE updates: Voting begins In Punjab's 13 seats, Chandigarh

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Despite brisk campaign, PM Modi gives strife-hit Manipur a miss

Barring Assam, Tripura, didn’t visit any North East state

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

Close call on cards in Mandi & Shimla

Eyes on six Congress ex-MLAs’ bypolls

Multi-cornered fight, Punjab parties edgy

Multi-cornered fight, Punjab parties edgy


Cities

View All

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

Candidates make last-ditch efforts as campaigning ends

INDIA bloc an alliance to protect ‘parivar’, ‘bhrashtachar’: Nadda

Political leaders have neither will nor interest in addressing green concerns: Pingalwara chief

DC office sends notice for absence from poll duty to dead employee

No point in voting for party with uncertain future: BJP spokesperson

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

6.59L city voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

6.59L city voters to decide fate of 19 candidates today

Poll freebies: How to get carton of liquor for Rs 20

Tewari flags ‘deepfake’ video

3,272 officials for 818 booths in Mohali, polling begins at 7 am

8 lakh eligible voters for 2 seats in district

‘Returning to jail for country’

‘Returning to jail for country’

Kejriwal claims on bad health are lies: BJP

Delhi wants Centre to help get water supply

Sanjay Camp, where getting tanker water is an ordeal

BJP accuses AAP of colluding with tanker mafia, holds protest

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

Campaigning ends, over to voters now

16,01,826 to cast votes at 1,963 booths in Hoshiarpur

Modi cites Kashi connect to woo SC voters

Canada deportation case accused Mishra sentenced to three-year jail

CPM’s Yechury targets BJP over ‘bulldozer rajneeti’

Now, it’s over to electorate

Now, it’s over to electorate

Post-poll, AAP may join hands with Congress in state as well: Arora

Rape victim protesting against Bains thrashed by group

Candidates make last-ditch efforts to lure voters

Gajjanmajra family goes full steam in canvassing for GP

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

Hi-tech drones to keep eye on troublemakers in district

15 makeshift shops destroyed in Patiala fire