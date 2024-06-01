6 key contests to watch for

Sangrur The ruling Aam Aadmi Party is trying to reclaim its “political capital” from Simranjit Singh Mann of the SAD (Amritsar). Being the home district of CM Bhagwant Mann and four ministers, including party candidate and Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, AAP is employing all its might to win the seat, even as Congress candidate Sukhpal Singh Khaira poses a formidable challenge. BJP candidate Arvind Khanna has his pocket of influence amongst urban Hindu voters.

Bathinda The sitting three-time MP and Badal bahu Harsimrat Kaur Badal is locked in a tough fight with AAP candidate and Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian. Also pitted against her are two other former Akalis—Congress’ Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu and former Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu, who is contesting on the BJP ticket.

Khadoor Sahib This constituency is being keenly watched not just in Punjab, but across the world, because of self-styled Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh throwing his hat in the electoral arena here. He faces SAD’s Virsa Singh Valtoha, who once declared in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha that he had links with terrorists. AAP’s Laljit Singh Bhullar and Congress’ Kulbir Singh Zira also have their influence in this constituency, which spreads across Majha, Malwa and Doaba regions.

Jalandhar With Congress fielding former CM Charanjit Channi from Jalandhar, the battle in the epicentre of Dalit politics has become all the more interesting. Two turncoats—outgoing Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku, a former Congressman-turned-AAP candidate and now the BJP candidate; and Pawan Kumar Tinu, who switched from the SAD to AAP—have made the political maze all the more inquisitive. Mohinder Kaypee, who switched from the Congress to SAD, is also in the fray.

Ludhiana “Traitor versus loyalist” narrative has made the contest for the Ludhaina seat the mother of all battles. After Ravneet Bittu switched from the Congress to the BJP, the Congress brought PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring to teach Bittu a lesson. Not to miss out is Ashok Prashar Pappi, AAP candidate, who could emerge as a dark horse in the battle between the two top leaders of the Congress and the BJP.

Faridkot CM Bhagwant Mann’s close friend Karamjit Singh Anmol of AAP is pitted against sitting BJP MP from North West Delhi Hans Raj Hans, a renowned Sufi singer. Also in the fray are Amarjit Kaur Sahoke, Congress candidate; and Sarabjit Singh Khalsa, son of Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh, who is getting traction, especially in the sacrilege-affected belt of Bargari, Burj Jawaharsinghwala and Behbal Kalan.

