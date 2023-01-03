6 of Bhagwanpuria gang held, 12 pistols seized

Tribune News Service

Ropar, January 2

The police claimed to have arrested six accomplices of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and seized 12 pistols along with 50 live cartridges today. One of the suspects, identified as Varinderpal Singh, was allegedly operating from the Amritsar jail.

Were involved in smuggling The gangsters were involved in smuggling of weapons and drugs on a large scale in the state. — Vivek Sheel Soni, SSP

Addressing a press conference, Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the gangsters were involved in smuggling of weapons and drugs on a large scale in the state. Earlier on December 15, the police had arrested four accused and recovered four pistols from them.

Soni said the arrests were made after the interrogation of four accused arrested on December 15.

The six arrested suspects have been identified as Arshdeep Singh, Varinder Singh, Rishav, Pardeep Singh, Jaspal Singh and Pargat Singh.

Arshdeep Singh, alias Fauji, was lodged in the Amritsar Jail. It was found that Varinderpal Singh, alias Vicky, also lodged in the Amritsar jail was operating under the code name ‘777’. He had been supplying arms through his accomplices in different parts of the state.

He was brought to Ropar on a production warrant for further investigation and arrested, said the SSP.

“Another gang member has been identified and will be arrested soon,” he said.

Soni said all the gangsters were already facing cases under the Arms Act or for drug smuggling in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts.