6 of Bhagwanpuria gang held, 12 pistols seized

Ropar, January 2
The police claimed to have arrested six accomplices of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and seized 12 pistols along with 50 live cartridges today. One of the suspects, identified as Varinderpal Singh, was allegedly operating from the Amritsar jail.
Were involved in smuggling
The gangsters were involved in smuggling of weapons and drugs on a large scale in the state. — Vivek Sheel Soni, SSP
Addressing a press conference, Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the gangsters were involved in smuggling of weapons and drugs on a large scale in the state. Earlier on December 15, the police had arrested four accused and recovered four pistols from them.
Soni said the arrests were made after the interrogation of four accused arrested on December 15.
The six arrested suspects have been identified as Arshdeep Singh, Varinder Singh, Rishav, Pardeep Singh, Jaspal Singh and Pargat Singh.
Arshdeep Singh, alias Fauji, was lodged in the Amritsar Jail. It was found that Varinderpal Singh, alias Vicky, also lodged in the Amritsar jail was operating under the code name ‘777’. He had been supplying arms through his accomplices in different parts of the state.
He was brought to Ropar on a production warrant for further investigation and arrested, said the SSP.
“Another gang member has been identified and will be arrested soon,” he said.
Soni said all the gangsters were already facing cases under the Arms Act or for drug smuggling in Amritsar, Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur districts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...