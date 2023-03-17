6-year-old boy killed after bike-borne men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

Chandigarh, March 17
A six-year-old boy was killed after two unidentified bike-borne men opened fire in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Friday.
The incident took place at around 8 pm on Thursday in Mansa's Kotli Kalan village when victim Udayveer (six), along with his father Jaspreet Singh and his sister, was walking towards his house, police said.
The bike-borne assailants opened fire and the bullet hit the boy, they added.
The boy was taken to the civil hospital where he was declared "brought dead".
Why the assailants fired the shot is still unclear, police said, adding that a probe is underway.
Efforts are on to nab the assailants, they said.
