6-year-old shot dead, sister in hospital

Mansa, March 17
A six-year-old boy was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men at Kotli Kalan village in Mansa district on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Udayveer Singh.
According to information, Jaspreet Singh was going home with his son and daughter when suddenly, unidentified men on a motorcycle started firing at them.
One of the bullets hit Jaspreet’s son’s. He was taken to the Civil Hospital, where he was brought dead, while his 10-year-old sister Navsirat was referred to the PGI.
Mansa SHO Nanak Singh said, “The accused have been identified and they will be arrested soon.”
