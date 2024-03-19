60 kg poppy husk seized

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 18

As attempts to market drugs in the poll bound areas have been stepped up by peddlers, police have also intensified vigil to thwart such bids.

Two residents of Dhuri were today held under the NDPS Act as the police seized 60 kg poppy husk and one kg opium from a Punjab registered truck, after the vehicle was searched near Hanumangarh. Driver Balwant Singh and helper Gursewak have been booked.

