60% posts at Muktsar Govt College vacant

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, January 23

Around 60 per cent posts of teaching and non-teaching staff, including class IV, are lying vacant at Government College, Muktsar.

The college, which offers courses like BA, BCom, BSc (Medical and Non-medical) and MA (Political Science and Economics), is being run by just 22 teachers, which include one professor, three assistant professors, eight part-time and 16 guest faculty teachers. The college has, however, 50 sanctioned posts of teacher.

Surprisingly, there are no Hindi and computer teachers. In the English department, just one teacher is posted against six sanctioned posts. Similarly, there are just two teachers in the Punjabi department and four posts are lying vacant.

There are just four clerks and all other 21 posts of librarian, superintendent, steno, laboratory attendant, restorer and tabla instructor are lying vacant.

Similarly, there are just two peons, one chowkidar, one sweeper and other 18 posts of library attendant, laboratory attendant, female peon, beldar, gardener, gasman and sweeper-cum-chowkidar are lying vacant.

An employee said the college infrastructure was developed recently, but the shortage of the staff was a major problem. The college is providing education to nearly 2,100 students.

Satwant Kaur, Principal, Government College, Muktsar, said, “We are managing to run the college by making temporary arrangements. The government has told us to appoint resource persons (retired teachers) and we had hired the services of two resource persons in the English department.”