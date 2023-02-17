60-year-old man thrashes wife to death in Punjab's Gurdaspur, tries to cremate her at their house

PTI

Chandigarh, February 17

A 60-year-old man was arrested after he thrashed his wife to death and tried to cremate her body at their house in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, police said on Friday.

On Thursday night, Sansar Chand, a resident of Paniar village in Dinanagar, badly thrashed his wife following an argument, they said.

Mahindro, 55, died after sustaining serious injuries.

Sansar, who works as a labourer, then tried to burn her body at their house after collecting wood, Dinanagar police station in-charge Major Singh said.

A police team reached the spot and extracted the half-burnt body after locals raised an alarm, he said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sansar used to fight with his wife and assault her, Singh said.

The couple's son works in Himachal Pradesh.

A case of murder was registered against the man and the body sent for post-mortem, police said.