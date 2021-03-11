600/600: Barnala boy bags perfect score to top Punjab in Class 8 exam

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Barnala, June 2

A boy coming from a small farming family at Gumti village in the district has topped Punjab in Class 8 exam. The topper, Manpreet Singh, wants to become an IAS officer to serve the poor and to uplift their lot.

Barnala District Education Officer Sarbjit Singh Toor said Manpreet has secured 600 marks out of 600 and he is a student of government middle school, Gumti.

“Manpreet has brought laurels to Barnala by securing top position in the state in class 8 exam. He is a brilliant student of his village school,” the DEO said.

Manpreet thanked his teachers and mother for supporting him.

“My all teachers helped me a lot. Whenever I faced any problem, they were always there to help me,” he said.

Barnala Deputy Commissioner Harish Nayar said they are proud of Manpreet.

“My younger son Manpreet is very hard working. He dedicates his maximum time to study and usually says that he wants to become IAS officer to help poor,” said a proud mother Kiranjit Kaur, who stitches clothes to earn the livelihood of family.