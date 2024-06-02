62.8 per cent voter turnout recorded in Punjab

Chandigarh, June 2
Punjab has recorded a voter turnout of 62.8% for the 13 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on Saturday. The result will be declared on June 4.
In 2014, the voting percentage was 70.63 percent, and in 2019, it was 65.94 percent. Extreme heat conditions seem to have affected the poll percentage across the state.
Releasing the data, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said that as per the data received on June 1 night, Bathinda recorded the highest voter turnout at 69.36%.
Amritsar was the lowest at 56.06%. Anandpur Sahib recorded 61.98%, Faridkot 63.34, Fatehgarh Sahib 62.53, Ferozepur 67.02, Gurdaspur 66.67% and Hoshiarpur recorded 58.86%.
He said 59.7% polling was recorded in Jalandhar, 62.55 in Khadoor Sahib, 60.12 in Ludhiana, 63.63 in Patiala and 64.63% in Sangrur.
The male turnout figure was 63.27 and the female 62.28 per cent. Only 36.22 per cent transgenders exercised their franchisee.
Various exit polls have predicted outcome of the election. These have given 2-4 seats to the BJP, 4-9 to the Congress, 2-6 to AAP, 0-4 to SAD and 0-3 to the Others, including the independents.
