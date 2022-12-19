634 BDS seats go abegging in Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

Faridkot, December 18
In the mop-up round of the counselling for admission to 87 MBBS and 761 of BDS seats, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) on Sunday filled all medical seats but there was a dearth of candidates to fill 634 seats in the dentistry course, which remained vacant in this fourth round of counselling.
The BFUHS is making admission to MBBS and BDS in 11 medical and 16 dental colleges. There are at least 1,450 MBBS and 1,330 BDS seats in Punjab. While there is a high competition among students to grab MBBS seats, around 50 per cent of BDS seats remained vacant even after four rounds of counselling in the absence of adequate eligible students.
