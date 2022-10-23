64 lose claim on Sikh, Christian minority quota for MBBS seats

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 22

For 75 MBBS Sikh minority quota seats in Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College (SGRDMC), Amritsar, the college authorities have declared 37 out of the 265 applicants not eligible for admission. The claim of these applicants was rejected as they had allegedly shorn their hair.

50 NRI applicants Of the 179 NRI quota MBBS seats in 10 medical colleges and 194 BDS seats in 16 dental colleges of the state, the BFUHS has received only 50 applications this year

The SGPC-owned SGRDMC has 150 MBBS seats and 75 are reserved under Sikh minority quota. These seats include 11 for Sikh NRIs and to get admission on these seats, there is a precondition for maintaining “Sikh saroop”.

Days before the starting of counselling to make admission on 1,500 MBBS seats in 10 medical colleges in the state, the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) had received applications from 265 candidates, who claimed to be Sikhs. The BFUHS had sent this list to the SGRDMC to verify their claim. Other than the 75 Sikh minority quota MBBS seats, there are 21 BDS seats under this category in the Amritsar college.

Similarly for 64 Christian minority quota MBBS seats in Christian Medical College (CMC), Ludhiana, 27 out of total 295 applicants were declared as disqualified for not appearing in Bible test or they failed in producing baptism certificate. Clearing the test in Bible is compulsory to lay claim on Christian minority quota seat.

Every such candidate has to make a commitment to give his services to the CMC after completing the course. The CMC offers 100 MBBS seats, which include 15 for NRIs and 64 for Christians.