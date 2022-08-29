65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Muktsar, August 29
A 65-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide at a protest outside the district administrative complex (DAC) here on Monday.
The farmer, hailing from Rai Ke Kalan village in Bathinda district, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance.
The Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union and Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) had gheraoed the DAC here on Monday as they were staging an indefinite protest, demanding compensation for the damage to the cotton crop due to pink bollworm attack last year.
Lachman Singh Sewewala, general secretary, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, claimed, "Farmer Balwinder Singh of Rai Ke Kalan village had come to the protest on Monday. He was depressed for the past some time. He was being harassed to repay his loan. Thus, he took the extreme step."
The protest at the entrance of the DAC is still on.
