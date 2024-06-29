66 kg opium haul in Fazilka, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, June 28

The police today claimed to have busted an inter-state smuggling syndicate with seizure of 66 kg opium from two suspects in Fazilka district. The network was being operated from Jharkhand.

Ferozepur DIG Ajay Maluja and Fazilka SSP Pragya Jain, at a press conference here, said suspected drug peddlers — Sukhyad Singh, alias Yaad, a resident of Dalmeer Khera village under Abohar sub-division; and Jugraj Singh of Bhamma Singh Wala village in Ferozepur district — were arrested from a checkpoint near Sappan Wali village on the Abohar-Sriganganagar road. The car in which they were travelling was also seized.

The police said the two used to smuggle the contraband, while their third accomplice (name withheld due to ongoing investigation) used to sell it in the market. They were booked under Sections 18, 27(A) and 29 of the NDPS Act by the Khuian Sarvar police.

DIG Maluja said 42 bank accounts of Sukhyad and his family members in different areas had been frozen.

