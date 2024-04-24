67% procured wheat lying in open in Sangrur

Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, April 23

Due to slow lifting of the wheat, a glut-like situation has emerged in grain markets and purchase centres of the district.

There are 172 grain markets, comprising 11 main yards, 13 sub-yards and 148 purchase centres. Keeping in view the slow lifting of wheat, Sangrur DC, Jitendra Jorwal, taking stock of the wheat procurement process in grain markets, at a meeting here today, ordered the officers to speed up lifting of the wheat.

According to information, of the total purchased wheat by government agencies and traders till last evening, 67 per cent wheat was lying in grain markets and purchase centres. As many as 3,97,639 metric tonnes (MTs) of wheat was purchased by the government agencies and traders of which only 1,31,194 MTs of wheat was lifted.

District Mandi Officer, Sangrur, Jaspal Singh Ghuman this evening attributed the slow lifting of wheat from grain markets to the strike by palledars (workers). He said the strike was ended by palledar unions the previous day, so the lifting of wheat from grain markets and purchase centres would be smooth now.

Pardeep Singla, an arhtiya of Sangrur grain market, attributed glut-like situation also to the shortage of migrants, especially from Bihar.

