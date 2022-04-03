68 undertrials in Ludhiana to be released

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 2

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) today organised a “Mega camp court” at the Ludhiana Central Jail and ordered to release 68 undertrials involved in petty criminal cases.

The exercise was carried out with an aim to provide the undertrials with an opportunity to reform and “become an asset to society, rather than a hardened criminal”.

Presiding over the mega camp court, Justice Augustine George Masih of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, exhorted undertrials not to adopt shortcuts in life.

“It’s a golden opportunity for you to join the mainstream society. If anyone is found indulging in criminal activity in future, he would not get the same relief again,” added Justice Masih. He launched a QR Code facility for litigants and lawyers to deposit costs imposed by different courts online. Sessions Judge-cum-chairman District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Munish Singal, Secretary DLSA

PS Kaleka, CJM Sumit Makkar, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harsimranjit Singh, Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma and Police Commissioner Gurpeet Bhullar were also present on this occasion. —