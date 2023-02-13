69% increase in passenger footfall at Amritsar airport

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 12

The passenger traffic at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport has seen a steady increase as the airport has expanded its international and domestic network.

In a press communiqué, the global convener of FlyAmritsar Initiative, Sameep Singh Gumtala, shared the information that data available from Airport Authority of India revealed that the airport welcomed a total of 22.4 lakh passengers in calendar year (CY) 2022.

This is 95 per cent of the pre-pandemic traffic recorded in year 2019 when airport had highest ever yearly footfall of 25.63 lakh passengers.

Also, the total traffic during the year 2022 recorded a growth of 69.39 per cent as compared to the previous year (2021) when the total footfall of 13.2 lakh was witnessed.

“The analysis of data shows that the airport recorded strong international traffic growth of 111.4 per cent in 2022,” said Gumtala.

The airport recorded footfall of 6,50,862 international passengers as compared to 3,07,842 in CY2021. International aircraft movements were up by 68.5 per cent.

The domestic traffic for the year also recorded strong growth of 56.2 per cent year-on-year to 15.88 lakh passengers and domestic aircraft movements also up by 37.1 percent.

According to the data released for December month by the AAI, the traffic at the airport reached to the highest number of 2,40,200 passengers since India had imposed complete lockdown in March 2020 and suspended flights across the country.

Before lockdown, the highest number of passengers was 2,55,364, recorded in December 2019.

