7.3 kg heroin, bullets, drones seized near International Border

Chandigarh, October 30
In four incidents along the International Border in the state, security agencies seized 7.346 kg heroin, bullets and two drones in last 24 hours.
On Sunday evening, a joint search was launched by the BSF and the police on the outskirts of Kalas Havelian village in Tarn Taran district. A packet containing 2.992 kg heroin along with four .30mm bullets were found in the nearby fields. The packet was probably dropped by a drone, a BSF officer said.
In another joint operation, a large packet containing 4.354 kg heroin was found in the fields on the outskirts of Kalsian village in Tarn Taran district.
In two other joint operations, two quadcopters were recovered from the fields near Neshta and Attari villages in Amritsar.
