7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab,CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

Mansa, June 10

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Saturday held a cabinet meeting in Mansa.

Addressing a press conference later, Mann apprised the media of the major decisions taken during the meeting.

He said the cabinet had regularised 7,902 teachers who had completed 10 years of service.

Mann said his government would recruit 1,880 doctors and nurses in the state; 435 MBBS students would be recruited for house jobs.

The government is also mulling a policy on stray animals besides announcing Rs 5 lakh as compensation for deaths due to them.

Mann also announced a special Assembly session on June 19 and 20.

In cases of chit fund fraud, the CM announced an amendment in the 10-year sentence to the accused.

