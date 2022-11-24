7 booked for attacking trader at Chamkaur Sahib village

Tribune News Service

Chamkaur Sahib, November 23

Seven people were booked today after Raman Kumar, a shopkeeper, alleged that they thrashed him at Bela village.

Kumar, in his complaint, stated that he was sitting at his shop yesterday afternoon when Dr Sham Singh Kundlas, along with his wife, son and others, attacked him. He said the attackers were alleging that he was involved in defaming Dr Kundlas.

SHO Rupinder Singh said after a medical examination of the complainant, a case under Sections 323, 324, 451, 427, 506, 148, 149 and 341 of the IPC had been registered against Dr Kundlas, his wife, son Prabhnur Singh, Amandeep Singh, Ashok Kumar, Paramjit Kaur and Maninder Singh.