7 booked for illegal mining in Ferozepur

Ferozepur, August 28
In three separate cases, the police have booked seven persons for illegal mining in the district. Of them, one has been arrested.
Three persons, Harmanjeet Singh, Surjit Singh and Harpal Singh, were carrying out illegal mining in their fields at Sherpur Takht Wala village. They were booked at the Zira Sadar police station under Sections 379 and 21(3) of the Mines and Minerals Act.
In another case at the same station, the police booked three persons, Baljeet Singh, his brother Baldev Singh and Gurcharan Singh of Machiwara village.
At the Kulgarhi police station, Gurjant Singh of Sudh Singh Wala village, was booked following the recovery of a tipper near Sher Khan village.
The Tribune had highlighted the issue of illegal mining taking place in a clandestine manner along the border in the district a few days ago.
Following this, the police got into action and registered several cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...