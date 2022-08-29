7 booked for illegal mining in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, August 28

In three separate cases, the police have booked seven persons for illegal mining in the district. Of them, one has been arrested.

Three persons, Harmanjeet Singh, Surjit Singh and Harpal Singh, were carrying out illegal mining in their fields at Sherpur Takht Wala village. They were booked at the Zira Sadar police station under Sections 379 and 21(3) of the Mines and Minerals Act.

In another case at the same station, the police booked three persons, Baljeet Singh, his brother Baldev Singh and Gurcharan Singh of Machiwara village.

At the Kulgarhi police station, Gurjant Singh of Sudh Singh Wala village, was booked following the recovery of a tipper near Sher Khan village.

The Tribune had highlighted the issue of illegal mining taking place in a clandestine manner along the border in the district a few days ago.

Following this, the police got into action and registered several cases.

#Ferozepur #illegal mining