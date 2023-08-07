7 children hurt in roof collapse

Tribune News Service

Muktsar: Seven children of a family were injured due to the collapse of the roof of a house on the Bhagsar road here on Sunday. The injured were taken out from the debris by neighbours and admitted to a private hospital. The family of the injured said the kids were playing in the street when the roof of the house suddenly collapsed. The injured have been identified as Mohit (14), Harsh (15), Gautam (12), Pawan (13), Shiv (12), Aman (12) and Sukhman (4). TNS

50 chosen for scholarship

Abohar: Social Justice Minister Baljit Kaur inaugurated a scholarship fair organised by Aryans Group of Colleges here on Sunday. Around 50 students belonging to different categories were selected for various job-oriented courses including B.Tech, law, pharma, nursing, paramedical, management, education and BA computer science.

#Muktsar