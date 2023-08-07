7 children hurt in roof collapse

Muktsar: Seven children of a family were injured due to the collapse of the roof of a house on the Bhagsar road here on Sunday. The injured were taken out from the debris by neighbours and admitted to a private hospital. The family of the injured said the kids were playing in the street when the roof of the house suddenly collapsed. The injured have been identified as Mohit (14), Harsh (15), Gautam (12), Pawan (13), Shiv (12), Aman (12) and Sukhman (4). TNS
50 chosen for scholarship
Abohar: Social Justice Minister Baljit Kaur inaugurated a scholarship fair organised by Aryans Group of Colleges here on Sunday. Around 50 students belonging to different categories were selected for various job-oriented courses including B.Tech, law, pharma, nursing, paramedical, management, education and BA computer science.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...