7 Cong, AAP workers hurt in Tarn Taran post-poll clash

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 16

In a post-poll clash, five supporters of the Congress, including an expectant mother and a 7-year-old boy belonging to the Scheduled Caste, suffered injuries due to acid attack at Mehmoodpur village on late Monday night. Two supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also got hurt in the melee.

Those under treatment include Darshan Singh (60) and his son Shinda Singh (30). Karaj Singh (28), Ajeeb Singh (7) and expectant mother Manjot Kaur (26), have been discharged after the first aid.

Darshan said his grandson, Ajeeb, had gone to a dairy run by AAP activists Tarlochan Singh and his son, Gurjinder Singh Domal. He said Ajeeb and Joobi, who is a grandson of Tarlochan, quarrelled over some minor issue and added that Gurjinder, who is a father of Joobi, came on the spot and threatened to kill Ajeeb.

Jagdeep Singh, SHO, Kacha Pakka, said Darshan and his family attacked Tarlochan and Gurjinder. The duo have been admitted to the Patti Civil Hospital. He said acid, too, was sprinkled in the clash. —